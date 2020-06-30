Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) in a research report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 47.32% from the company’s current price.

HRTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, FIX started coverage on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 18th. They issued an “add” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heron Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of Heron Therapeutics stock opened at $14.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 1.55. Heron Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $26.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $25.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.23 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 138.31% and a negative return on equity of 56.85%. Heron Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.80) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Heron Therapeutics will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 10,069 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 491,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,557,000 after purchasing an additional 65,162 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 433.3% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the period.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

