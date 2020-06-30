Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.94

Hennessy Advisors Inc (NASDAQ:HNNA)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.94 and traded as high as $8.15. Hennessy Advisors shares last traded at $8.11, with a volume of 6,000 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.02. The stock has a market cap of $58.89 million, a PE ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Get Hennessy Advisors alerts:

Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The asset manager reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). Hennessy Advisors had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 24.31%. The firm had revenue of $8.88 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.78%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hennessy Advisors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Hennessy Advisors by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 14,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Hennessy Advisors by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,834 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 5,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

About Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA)

Hennessy Advisors, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

Further Reading: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Hennessy Advisors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hennessy Advisors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.