Helloworld Travel (ASX:HLO) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.51

Helloworld Travel Ltd (ASX:HLO) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.51 and traded as low as $1.49. Helloworld Travel shares last traded at $1.51, with a volume of 774,359 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.65, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of A$1.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $188.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84.

Helloworld Travel Company Profile (ASX:HLO)

Helloworld Travel Limited operates as a travel distribution company in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It provides international and domestic travel products and services, as well as operates a franchised network of travel agents. The company operates retail travel brands, including Helloworld Travel-the Travel Professionals; and a network of retail outlets, such as Helloworld Associates, Helloworld Business Travel, Magellan Travel, The Travel Brokers, Mobile Travel Agent, and the My Travel Group.

