Head to Head Survey: Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) & Iveda Solutions (NASDAQ:IVDA)

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) and Iveda Solutions (OTCMKTS:IVDA) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Activision Blizzard and Iveda Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Activision Blizzard 1 3 25 1 2.87 Iveda Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus price target of $75.19, indicating a potential downside of 0.41%. Given Activision Blizzard’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Activision Blizzard is more favorable than Iveda Solutions.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Activision Blizzard and Iveda Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Activision Blizzard $6.49 billion 8.96 $1.50 billion $2.08 36.30 Iveda Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Activision Blizzard has higher revenue and earnings than Iveda Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Activision Blizzard and Iveda Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Activision Blizzard 24.21% 14.57% 9.75% Iveda Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.2% of Activision Blizzard shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Activision Blizzard shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Activision Blizzard has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Iveda Solutions has a beta of -4.55, meaning that its share price is 555% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Activision Blizzard beats Iveda Solutions on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc. develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc.; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc.; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content. The company also maintains a proprietary online gaming service, Battle.net that facilitates the creation of user generated content, digital distribution, and online social connectivity in its games; and develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services primarily on mobile platforms, such as Android and iOS, as well as distributes its content and services on the PC platform primarily through Facebook. In addition, it engages in creating original film and television content; and provides warehousing, logistics, and sales distribution services to third-party publishers of interactive entertainment software, as well as manufacturers of interactive entertainment hardware products. The company's products include various genres, including first-person shooter, action/adventure, role-playing, strategy, and others. It serves retailers and distributors, including mass-market retailers, first party digital storefronts, consumer electronics stores, discount warehouses, and game specialty stores through third-party distribution and licensing arrangements in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Malta, Mexico, the Netherlands, Romania, Singapore, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Taiwan, and the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

About Iveda Solutions

Iveda Solutions, Inc. develops and sells software as a service video surveillance management platform under Sentir name in the United States and internationally. Its Sentir platform consists of surveillance software, cloud management software, servers, storage, and networking protocols that enables real-time viewing and recorded playback of video on computers and mobile devices with push notifications and alerts for the distribution of hosted video surveillance services. The company also sells Sentir-enabled plug-and-play cloud cameras under Zee brand name, and an in-vehicle streaming video surveillance system under VEMO brand name to telecommunications companies, Internet service providers, data centers, and cable companies. In addition, it also provides real-time Internet protocol video hosting and remote surveillance services; and deploys video surveillance systems for banks, storage facilities, homeowners associations, law enforcement, food processing plants, public pools and parks, and government agencies, as well as airports, commercial buildings, data centers, shopping centers, and hotels. The company was formerly known as Iveda Corporation and changed its name to Iveda Solutions, Inc. in December 2010. Iveda Solutions, Inc. is headquartered in Mesa, Arizona.

