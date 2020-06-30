Head to Head Review: MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) vs. Mymetics (NASDAQ:MYMX)

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) and Mymetics (OTCMKTS:MYMX) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

Get MeiraGTx alerts:

This table compares MeiraGTx and Mymetics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MeiraGTx $13.29 million 34.33 -$54.75 million ($1.65) -7.40 Mymetics $730,000.00 N/A -$4.69 million N/A N/A

Mymetics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MeiraGTx.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for MeiraGTx and Mymetics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MeiraGTx 0 0 2 0 3.00 Mymetics 0 0 0 0 N/A

MeiraGTx presently has a consensus price target of $42.50, suggesting a potential upside of 248.08%. Given MeiraGTx’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe MeiraGTx is more favorable than Mymetics.

Profitability

This table compares MeiraGTx and Mymetics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MeiraGTx -313.70% -29.96% -17.49% Mymetics -613.29% N/A -54.56%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.5% of MeiraGTx shares are held by institutional investors. 16.5% of MeiraGTx shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 54.2% of Mymetics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

MeiraGTx has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mymetics has a beta of -0.17, meaning that its stock price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MeiraGTx beats Mymetics on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MeiraGTx

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including rare inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyothrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases. Its programs in clinical development include Phase 1/2 clinical stage programs in Achromatopsia, X-Linked Retinitis Pigmentosa, RPE65-deficiency, and radiation-induced Xerostomia, as well as Parkinson's program. The company also focuses on initiating a clinical program in xerostomia related to Sjogren's syndrome and have preclinical programs in neurodegenerative diseases. It has a research collaboration agreement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop regulatable gene therapy treatment using the company's proprietary riboswitch technology. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Mymetics

Mymetics Corporation, a vaccine company, focuses on developing vaccines for infectious diseases primarily in Switzerland. The company's product pipeline includes vaccine candidates, such as HIV-1/AIDS, intra nasal influenza, malaria, chikungunya, herpes simplex virus, and the respiratory syncitial virus (RSV) vaccine. It has a collaboration agreement with Texas Biomedical Research Institute; PATH Malaria Vaccine Initiative; the Laboratory of Malaria Immunology and Vaccinology of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases to develop and produce virosome based vaccine formulations for a malaria transmission-blocking vaccine candidate; RSV Corporation for developing the RSV vaccine; and Sanofi Pasteur Biologics, LLC to investigate the immunogenicity of influenza vaccines. The company was formerly known as ICHOR Corporation and changed its name to Mymetics Corporation in July 2001. Mymetics Corporation was founded in 1990 and is based in Epalinges, Switzerland.

Receive News & Ratings for MeiraGTx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MeiraGTx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.