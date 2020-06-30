Head-To-Head Contrast: Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) vs. Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY)

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) and Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Ares Commercial Real Estate alerts:

This table compares Ares Commercial Real Estate and Colony Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ares Commercial Real Estate $114.78 million 2.62 $36.99 million $1.34 6.70 Colony Capital $2.33 billion 0.48 -$1.05 billion $0.50 4.68

Ares Commercial Real Estate has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Colony Capital. Colony Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ares Commercial Real Estate, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Ares Commercial Real Estate and Colony Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ares Commercial Real Estate 0 1 3 1 3.00 Colony Capital 0 0 1 0 3.00

Ares Commercial Real Estate currently has a consensus price target of $11.40, suggesting a potential upside of 26.95%. Colony Capital has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 70.94%. Given Colony Capital’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Colony Capital is more favorable than Ares Commercial Real Estate.

Risk and Volatility

Ares Commercial Real Estate has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Colony Capital has a beta of 1.87, suggesting that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ares Commercial Real Estate and Colony Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ares Commercial Real Estate 9.46% 9.18% 2.21% Colony Capital -57.57% -33.82% -13.33%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.8% of Ares Commercial Real Estate shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.7% of Colony Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Ares Commercial Real Estate shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of Colony Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Ares Commercial Real Estate pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.7%. Colony Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 18.8%. Ares Commercial Real Estate pays out 98.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Colony Capital pays out 88.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Ares Commercial Real Estate has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Colony Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Ares Commercial Real Estate beats Colony Capital on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of commercial real estate (CRE) properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, real estate preferred equity investments, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation has elected and qualified to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for the United States federal income tax purposes under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986. Ares Commercial Real Estate Management LLC operates as the manager of the company. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Colony Capital

Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $43 billion. The Company manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies. The Company has significant holdings in: (a) the healthcare, industrial and hospitality property sectors; (b) Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE: CLNC) and NorthStar Realty Europe Corp. (NYSE: NRE), which are both externally managed by subsidiaries of the Company; and (c) various other equity and debt investments. The Company is headquartered in Los Angeles with key offices in New York, Paris and London, and has over 400 employees across 17 locations in ten countries.

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.