Head to Head Comparison: Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) & Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NASDAQ:MUFG)

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Get Summit State Bank alerts:

Summit State Bank has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Summit State Bank and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summit State Bank 21.21% N/A N/A Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group 7.22% 5.32% 0.29%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Summit State Bank and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Summit State Bank $32.66 million 1.72 $6.48 million N/A N/A Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group $67.15 billion 0.76 $4.86 billion $0.67 5.91

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Summit State Bank.

Dividends

Summit State Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group pays out 14.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.9% of Summit State Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Summit State Bank and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Summit State Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group 0 2 1 0 2.33

Summary

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group beats Summit State Bank on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Summit State Bank Company Profile

Summit State Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Sonoma County, California. It offers personal and business checking, money market, sweep, savings, and demand accounts; time certificates of deposit; and specialized deposit accounts, such as professional, small business packaged, tiered, and Keogh and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides loans, including commercial loans and leases; lines of credit; commercial real estate, small business administration, residential mortgage, and construction loans; and home equity lines of credit, as well as term loans, credit lines to individuals, equipment loans, and business lines of credit. Its loan products also comprise loans for accounts receivable and inventory financing, loans to agriculture-related businesses, and equipment and expansion financing programs. In addition, the company provides Internet and telephone banking; and other services, including banking by appointment, online banking, direct payroll and social security deposits, letters of credit, access to national automated teller machine networks, courier, safe deposit boxes, night depository facilities, notary, travelers checks, lockbox, and banking by mail. Further, it offers cash management and electronic bill payment services. The company operates through five depository offices located in Santa Rosa, Rohnert Park, Healdsburg, and Petaluma, as well as loan production office in Roseville, California. Summit State Bank was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Santa Rosa, California.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc., a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan and internationally. Its Retail Banking Business Group segment offers a range of products and services, such as bank deposits, loans, asset management and administration services, investment products, and settlement services. This segment also provides annuity, single premium whole life, flat-rate premium whole life, medical, cancer, and nursing-care insurance products; testamentary trust services; housing loans; Internet banking services; and credit cards. The company's Corporate Banking Business Group segment provides loans and fund management, and remittance and foreign exchange services; securities businesses, syndicated loans, and structured finance; investment banking services; and transaction and trust banking services. Its Trust Assets Business Group segment offers asset management and administration services for products, such as pension trusts and security trusts. This segment also provides a range of services to corporate and other pension funds comprising pension fund management and administration, advice on pension schemes, and payment of benefits to scheme members. The company's Global Business Group segment offers project finance, export credit agency, and financing through asset-backed commercial papers; and investment banking services, such as debt and equity issuance and M&A advisory services, as well as consumer finance, investment, asset management, and other financial products and services to individuals, large corporations, financial institutions, and sovereign and multinational organizations. Its Global Markets Business Group segment offers financing, hedging, and investing solutions to retail, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers; and asset and liability management services. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Summit State Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit State Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.