HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) Rating Reiterated by William Blair

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at William Blair in a note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HDS. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on HD Supply from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on HD Supply from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Bank of America downgraded HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on HD Supply from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HD Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.90.

NASDAQ:HDS opened at $33.66 on Monday. HD Supply has a twelve month low of $21.69 and a twelve month high of $43.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.95. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.15.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.15. HD Supply had a return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that HD Supply will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HD Supply news, insider Jana Partners Llc sold 459,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total transaction of $16,335,809.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauren Taylor Wolfe acquired 95,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.76 per share, for a total transaction of $2,471,852.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HDS. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in HD Supply during the 1st quarter worth $176,776,000. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in HD Supply during the 1st quarter worth $136,454,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in HD Supply during the 4th quarter worth $88,580,000. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in HD Supply during the 4th quarter worth $42,419,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in HD Supply by 1,540.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 989,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,778,000 after buying an additional 928,703 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

