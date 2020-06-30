HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $6.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 139.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub raised Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.39.

Get Marinus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Marinus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.51 on Tuesday. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.77 and a twelve month high of $4.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.15.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.16). As a group, equities analysts predict that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,782 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,819 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 7,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 96,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 12,437 shares in the last quarter. 81.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in three dose forms, including intravenous (IV), oral capsule, and oral liquid for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

Recommended Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.