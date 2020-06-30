HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for BELLUS Health (TSE:BLU)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of BELLUS Health (TSE:BLU) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of TSE:BLU opened at C$13.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $855.52 million and a PE ratio of -21.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$14.34 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.42. BELLUS Health has a 52 week low of C$7.37 and a 52 week high of C$16.68. The company has a quick ratio of 15.01, a current ratio of 15.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

BELLUS Health (TSE:BLU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.25) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$0.01 million.

In other BELLUS Health news, insider Orbimed Advisors LLC sold 36,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.08, for a total value of C$512,657.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,182,416 shares in the company, valued at C$16,653,146.94.

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for conditions with high unmet medical need. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, a small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor for chronic cough. The company also has economic interests in various partnered development stage programs, including KIACTA for the treatment of sarcoidosis; AMO-01 for treatment of Phelan McDermid syndrome; and ALZ-801 for APOE4 homozygous Alzheimer's disease.

