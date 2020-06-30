BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Stock Rating Lowered by HC Wainwright

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) was downgraded by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

BNTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America lowered shares of BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BioNTech from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on BioNTech from $22.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

BioNTech stock opened at $65.80 on Tuesday. BioNTech has a one year low of $12.52 and a one year high of $105.00. The stock has a market cap of $14.06 billion and a PE ratio of -69.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.37.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.90 million. Equities research analysts predict that BioNTech will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BNTX. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 4th quarter worth about $77,424,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in BioNTech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,759,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in BioNTech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,144,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $852,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 for prostate cancer; BNT113 that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114, which is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; and BNT115 and BNT116 to treat other cancers, including ovarian cancer.

