Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.31

Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.31 and traded as low as $4.19. Harvest Capital Credit shares last traded at $4.25, with a volume of 43,828 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HCAP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Harvest Capital Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine cut Harvest Capital Credit from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut Harvest Capital Credit from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $25.80 million, a PE ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 14.00, a current ratio of 14.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.31.

Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The investment management company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Harvest Capital Credit had a positive return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 38.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 million. Equities analysts expect that Harvest Capital Credit Corp will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Joseph A. Jolson purchased 14,799 shares of Harvest Capital Credit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $59,196.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $120,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 41,224 shares of company stock valued at $163,481. 15.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Harvest Capital Credit stock. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,570 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. Eastern Bank owned approximately 0.24% of Harvest Capital Credit at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is a business development company providing structured credit to small businesses and specializing in leveraged buyouts, add-on acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth financings and debt refinancing investments. It prefers to invest in North America-based companies.

