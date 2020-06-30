Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.31

Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.31 and traded as low as $4.19. Harvest Capital Credit shares last traded at $4.25, with a volume of 43,828 shares trading hands.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on HCAP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Harvest Capital Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine cut Harvest Capital Credit from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut Harvest Capital Credit from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.
The stock has a market capitalization of $25.80 million, a PE ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 14.00, a current ratio of 14.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.31.
In related news, CEO Joseph A. Jolson purchased 14,799 shares of Harvest Capital Credit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $59,196.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $120,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 41,224 shares of company stock valued at $163,481. 15.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Harvest Capital Credit stock. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,570 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. Eastern Bank owned approximately 0.24% of Harvest Capital Credit at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Harvest Capital Credit Company Profile (NASDAQ:HCAP)
Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is a business development company providing structured credit to small businesses and specializing in leveraged buyouts, add-on acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth financings and debt refinancing investments. It prefers to invest in North America-based companies.
