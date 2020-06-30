Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co (NYSE:HBB) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co (NYSE:HBB) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 1.09% of Hamilton Beach Brands worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Hamilton Beach Brands by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hamilton Beach Brands by 100.0% in the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Hamilton Beach Brands by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Hamilton Beach Brands by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hamilton Beach Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Institutional investors own 36.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HBB opened at $10.66 on Tuesday. Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co has a 12 month low of $6.68 and a 12 month high of $21.22. The stock has a market cap of $144.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.00 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Hamilton Beach Brands’s payout ratio is 19.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Hamilton Beach Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th.

About Hamilton Beach Brands

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer, commercial, specialty small appliance, and specialty retail market in the United States and internationally. It designs, markets, and distributes a range of small branded electric household and specialty housewares small appliances, including blenders, can openers, coffeemakers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens, as well as commercial products for restaurants, bars, and hotels under the Hamilton Beach Commercial and Proctor Silex Commercial brands.

