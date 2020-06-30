Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Shares Bought by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 68.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,110 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Haemonetics during the fourth quarter valued at $82,965,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new stake in Haemonetics during the first quarter valued at $49,770,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Haemonetics by 120.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 580,011 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $57,807,000 after purchasing an additional 317,460 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Haemonetics by 51.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 486,385 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,473,000 after purchasing an additional 164,741 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Haemonetics by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,694,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $309,633,000 after purchasing an additional 143,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HAE. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research lowered shares of Haemonetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $148.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Haemonetics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.83.

In other news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 10,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $1,112,004.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Christopher Simon sold 47,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total transaction of $4,125,741.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 136,475 shares of company stock worth $12,373,463 over the last ninety days. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HAE opened at $87.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 59.86, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.71. Haemonetics Co. has a twelve month low of $63.41 and a twelve month high of $140.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $238.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.53 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

