Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG.A) Price Target Lowered to C$22.00 at Scotiabank

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG.A) had its price objective lowered by Scotiabank from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Shares of GCG.A opened at C$21.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $524.61 million and a P/E ratio of -6.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$20.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$22.99. Guardian Capital Group has a twelve month low of C$15.00 and a twelve month high of C$28.38.

Guardian Capital Group Company Profile

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Caribbean. It manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, and charitable organizations.

