Gresham Technologies (LON:GHT) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $126.64

Gresham Technologies PLC (LON:GHT) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.64 and traded as high as $129.80. Gresham Technologies shares last traded at $129.80, with a volume of 50,068 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $87.38 million and a P/E ratio of 45.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 126.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 129.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92.

Gresham Technologies Company Profile (LON:GHT)

Gresham Technologies plc, a software and services company, provides real-time transaction control and enterprise data integrity solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Clareti Solutions and Other Solutions segments. The company offers Clareti Transaction Control, an enterprise data control solution for data validation and real-time transaction matching and reconciliation.

