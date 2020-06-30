Great Elm Capital Group (NASDAQ:GEC) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.55

Great Elm Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:GEC) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.55 and traded as low as $2.31. Great Elm Capital Group shares last traded at $2.61, with a volume of 37,712 shares trading hands.
Separately, TheStreet cut Great Elm Capital Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.29 and a 200 day moving average of $2.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.
Great Elm Capital Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:GEC)
Great Elm Capital Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in investment management and real estate property rental businesses. It provides investment advisory services. The company was formerly known as Unwired Planet, Inc and changed its name to Great Elm Capital Group, Inc in June 2016. Great Elm Capital Group, Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.
