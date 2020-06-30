Great Elm Capital Group (NASDAQ:GEC) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.55

Great Elm Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:GEC) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.55 and traded as low as $2.31. Great Elm Capital Group shares last traded at $2.61, with a volume of 37,712 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet cut Great Elm Capital Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th.

Get Great Elm Capital Group alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.29 and a 200 day moving average of $2.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Great Elm Capital Group by 49.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,957 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 8,887 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Great Elm Capital Group by 30.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,720 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 8,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Great Elm Capital Group by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 772,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after buying an additional 89,499 shares during the last quarter. 45.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Great Elm Capital Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:GEC)

Great Elm Capital Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in investment management and real estate property rental businesses. It provides investment advisory services. The company was formerly known as Unwired Planet, Inc and changed its name to Great Elm Capital Group, Inc in June 2016. Great Elm Capital Group, Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.