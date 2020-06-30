GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) in a research report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut GoPro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 29th. BidaskClub upgraded GoPro from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Citigroup lowered GoPro from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $2.50 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of GoPro in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded GoPro from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.05.

Shares of GPRO opened at $4.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $716.96 million, a PE ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.94. GoPro has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $5.95.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $119.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.10 million. GoPro had a negative return on equity of 19.12% and a negative net margin of 5.02%. The business’s revenue was down 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GoPro will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in GoPro by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,977,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,802,000 after purchasing an additional 401,711 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of GoPro by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 18,798 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of GoPro by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 24,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 6,337 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GoPro by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GoPro in the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.18% of the company’s stock.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers HERO7, a cloud-connected line of camera; Fusion, a waterproof spherical camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a mobile editing app, as well as desktop app for editing options for power users; GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to preview and play back photos and videos, control GoPro cameras, and share content; and Karma Grip, a handheld or body-mountable camera stabilizer that capture zero-shake smooth video.

