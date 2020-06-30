Gooch & Housego (LON:GHH) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,168.90

Gooch & Housego plc (LON:GHH) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1,168.90 and traded as low as $1,145.00. Gooch & Housego shares last traded at $1,145.00, with a volume of 4,035 shares.

GHH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Peel Hunt increased their target price on Gooch & Housego from GBX 1,100 ($13.54) to GBX 1,200 ($14.77) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Gooch & Housego in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd.

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,046.09 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,168.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.44 million and a P/E ratio of 61.56.

In other Gooch & Housego news, insider Gary Bullard bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,006 ($12.38) per share, with a total value of £10,060 ($12,380.01).

About Gooch & Housego (LON:GHH)

Gooch & Housego PLC researches, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells photonic systems, components, and instrumentation in the United States, continental Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Aerospace & Defence, Life Sciences, Industrial, and Scientific Research.

