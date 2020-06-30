Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-four ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $224.89.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GS. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Cfra raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $197.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $160.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,620 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 80,076 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,412,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,011 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,282 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,182,000 after buying an additional 5,091 shares during the period. 68.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $193.47 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group has a 52-week low of $130.85 and a 52-week high of $250.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.28. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group will post 14.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

