Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE:GSBD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE:GSBD) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.75.

A number of brokerages have commented on GSBD. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $15.75 to $16.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th.

GSBD opened at $16.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $662.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.80 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.41 and a 200 day moving average of $17.76. Goldman Sachs BDC has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $22.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $31.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.03 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a negative net margin of 20.92% and a positive return on equity of 11.42%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs BDC will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.16%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.91%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.19% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

