Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-three brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $194.03.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GPN shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $158.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $230.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $208.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $170.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th.

In other Global Payments news, Director John Thompson Turner sold 379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.93, for a total value of $68,951.47. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,729.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Guido Francesco Sacchi sold 8,754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total transaction of $1,525,909.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,123 shares in the company, valued at $6,296,600.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,397 shares of company stock worth $1,976,649 over the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Global Payments by 2,928.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Global Payments by 1,976.9% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in Global Payments by 162.0% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GPN opened at $166.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $177.21 and a 200-day moving average of $175.67. The company has a market cap of $48.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.15. Global Payments has a one year low of $105.54 and a one year high of $209.62.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Global Payments will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

