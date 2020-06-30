Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.34

Glencore PLC (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.34 and traded as low as $2.06. Glencore shares last traded at $2.09, with a volume of 17,989 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.34.

Glencore Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GLCNF)

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

