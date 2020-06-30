Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.35 Billion

Analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) will post sales of $5.35 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.65 billion and the lowest is $5.16 billion. Gilead Sciences posted sales of $5.69 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will report full-year sales of $22.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.06 billion to $23.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $23.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.55 billion to $29.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Gilead Sciences.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 21.84%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Cfra lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.65.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 12,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total value of $982,223.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,896,931.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.52, for a total transaction of $191,881.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,554,348.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,731 shares of company stock valued at $3,008,736 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GILD. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 63.3% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 186.7% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD opened at $74.56 on Tuesday. Gilead Sciences has a twelve month low of $60.89 and a twelve month high of $85.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Read More: Beige Book

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gilead Sciences (GILD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.