Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.35 Billion

Brokerages predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) will announce $5.35 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.16 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.65 billion. Gilead Sciences reported sales of $5.69 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will report full-year sales of $22.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.06 billion to $23.99 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $23.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.55 billion to $29.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Gilead Sciences.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.65.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $200,279.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,753,659. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 13,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total transaction of $1,046,628.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,155,372.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,731 shares of company stock worth $3,008,736. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 186.7% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $74.56 on Tuesday. Gilead Sciences has a 12 month low of $60.89 and a 12 month high of $85.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The company has a market capitalization of $93.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 44.30%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Featured Story: Insider Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gilead Sciences (GILD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.