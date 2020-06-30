Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 33,870 Shares of HNI Corp (NYSE:HNI)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HNI Corp (NYSE:HNI) by 5.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 608,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,870 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HNI were worth $15,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HNI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in HNI by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 16,098 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in HNI by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in HNI by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 6,511 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in HNI by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 502,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,840,000 after purchasing an additional 9,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in HNI by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Get HNI alerts:

Shares of NYSE HNI opened at $30.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. HNI Corp has a 12 month low of $16.60 and a 12 month high of $42.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.48.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $468.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.51 million. HNI had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%.

Separately, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of HNI from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th.

In related news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total value of $26,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HNI Company Profile

HNI Corporation manufactures and sells office furniture and hearth products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Singapore, and Taiwan. Its Office Furniture segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, which include storage products, desks, credenzas, chairs, tables, bookcases, freestanding office partitions and panel systems, and other related products under the HON, Allsteel, Maxon, Gunlocke, HBF, OFM, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

Further Reading: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HNI Corp (NYSE:HNI).

Receive News & Ratings for HNI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HNI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.