Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 1,811 Shares of Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,955 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Cyberark Software worth $14,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cyberark Software by 1,413.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cyberark Software during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Cyberark Software by 542.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Cyberark Software in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cyberark Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

CYBR stock opened at $94.66 on Tuesday. Cyberark Software Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $69.50 and a fifty-two week high of $148.74. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.71, a P/E/G ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 6.25 and a current ratio of 6.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.29.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.38. Cyberark Software had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $106.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.69 million. Equities analysts predict that Cyberark Software Ltd will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CYBR. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Cyberark Software from $104.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Cyberark Software in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Cyberark Software from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cyberark Software from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Cyberark Software from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.95.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

