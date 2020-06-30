GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GasLog Ltd. is an owner, operator and manager of liquefied natural gas carriers. The Company operates in two segments: vessel ownership and vessel management. The vessel ownership segment consists of chartering out company-owned LNG carriers and the vessel management segment consists of providing LNG carrier technical management services, LNG carrier construction supervision services and other vessel management services. GasLog Ltd. is based in Monaco. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Fearnley Fonds downgraded GasLog from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Pareto Securities downgraded GasLog from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. DNB Markets downgraded GasLog from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on GasLog from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised GasLog from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.86.

Shares of NYSE GLOG opened at $2.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. GasLog has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $15.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.48. The firm has a market cap of $211.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.38.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The shipping company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. GasLog had a positive return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 21.14%. The business had revenue of $165.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.71 million. As a group, research analysts expect that GasLog will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in GasLog in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in GasLog in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in GasLog by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,534 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,171 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in GasLog in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in GasLog in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

About GasLog

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 5, 2019, its owned fleet consisted of 34 LNG carriers, including 25 ships on the water and 9 on order.

