Garrison Capital (NASDAQ:GARS) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Garrison Capital (NASDAQ:GARS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Garrison Capital Inc. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by making investments primarily in debt securities and loans of the United States-based middle-market companies, which it defines as those having annual earnings before interest, taxes and depreciation, or EBITDA of certain amount. It invests or provides direct lending in first lien senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loans, one-stop senior secured loans or unitranche loans, subordinated or mezzanine loans, unsecured consumer loans and to a lesser extent, selected equity co-investments in middle-market companies. The Company intends to generate risk-adjusted net returns by assembling a portfolio of investments. The Company’s investments include debt investments, preferred and minority equity investments (equity) of diversified companies and a portfolio of unsecured small balance consumer loans. “

Get Garrison Capital alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Maxim Group cut Garrison Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine raised Garrison Capital from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st.

Shares of GARS opened at $3.24 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 9.18 and a current ratio of 9.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.64. Garrison Capital has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $7.21.

Garrison Capital (NASDAQ:GARS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 million. Garrison Capital had a positive return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 132.41%. Analysts predict that Garrison Capital will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Garrison Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.95%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Garrison Capital by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Garrison Capital by 207.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,777 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 39,631 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Garrison Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $263,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in Garrison Capital by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 389,234 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after buying an additional 104,030 shares during the period. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLC increased its position in Garrison Capital by 1,519.4% during the fourth quarter. Bulldog Investors LLC now owns 535,640 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after buying an additional 502,564 shares during the period. 25.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Garrison Capital Company Profile

Garrison Capital Inc is a business development company specializing in investments primarily in the debt and equity of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loans, one-stop senior secured or unitranche loans, subordinated or mezzanine loans, unsecured consumer loans and to a lesser extent, selected equity co-investments in middle-market companies, warrants and minority equity securities in United States middle-market companies.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Garrison Capital (GARS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Garrison Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garrison Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.