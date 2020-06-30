Games Workshop Group (LON:GAW) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7,324.70

Shares of Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7,324.70 and traded as high as $8,210.00. Games Workshop Group shares last traded at $8,055.00, with a volume of 51,336 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Games Workshop Group from GBX 8,500 ($104.60) to GBX 8,900 ($109.52) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Peel Hunt upped their price target on Games Workshop Group from GBX 6,000 ($73.84) to GBX 8,000 ($98.45) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 7,324.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 6,247.36. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion and a PE ratio of 32.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.52.

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails miniature figures and games in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Asia. The company offers games under the Warhammer: Age of Sigmar and Warhammer 40,000 names; Middle-earth battle games; book and box games; Blood Bowl and Necromunda standalone systems; and paint and tabletop miniatures support products.

