Galaxy Gaming (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.35

Galaxy Gaming Inc (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.35 and traded as low as $1.18. Galaxy Gaming shares last traded at $1.32, with a volume of 73,416 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Galaxy Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th.

Get Galaxy Gaming alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $23.77 million, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.35.

Galaxy Gaming, Inc, a gaming company, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, acquires, and licenses proprietary casino table games and associated technology, platforms, and systems for the gaming industry. The company's proprietary table games comprise side bets, which are proprietary features and wagering schemes added to public domain games, such as poker, baccarat, pai gow poker, craps, and blackjack table games; and premium games, which are stand-alone games with their own unique set of rules and strategies.

See Also: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Galaxy Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galaxy Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.