FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $41.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “FS Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company of 1st Security Bank of Washington that delivers banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses and industry niches within distinct Puget Sound area communities. It originates home improvement loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial business loans, and second mortgage/home equity loan products, consumer loans, including home improvement loans. The company also offers various lending products, such as commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential construction lending. FS Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Mountlake Terrace, Washington. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised shares of FS Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of FS Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.00.

NASDAQ FSBW opened at $36.34 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.91 and its 200-day moving average is $46.94. FS Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.50 and a 12-month high of $64.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $155.59 million, a P/E ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.31.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.08). FS Bancorp had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $26.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.63 million. Equities analysts expect that FS Bancorp will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSBW. TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in FS Bancorp by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 118,644 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,271,000 after buying an additional 49,596 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in FS Bancorp by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,674,000 after buying an additional 21,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in FS Bancorp by 1,406.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,657 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 15,551 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in FS Bancorp by 438.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 12,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in FS Bancorp by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,495 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,667,000 after buying an additional 9,615 shares in the last quarter. 59.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

