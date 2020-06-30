Freshii (TSE:FRII) Price Target Cut to C$1.75 by Analysts at CIBC

Freshii (TSE:FRII) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$2.25 to C$1.75 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

FRII opened at C$1.29 on Monday. Freshii has a 1-year low of C$1.02 and a 1-year high of C$3.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.36. The company has a market cap of $44.37 million and a P/E ratio of -92.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.72.

Freshii Company Profile

Freshii Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and operates quick-serve restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its restaurants offer salads, bowls, burritos, wraps, soups, juices, smoothies, frozen yogurt, drinks, snacks, breakfast, and products for kids. As of February 21, 2019, the company operated 439 restaurants in 16 countries worldwide.

