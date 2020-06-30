Freshii (TSE:FRII) Price Target Cut to C$1.75 by Analysts at CIBC

Freshii (TSE:FRII) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$2.25 to C$1.75 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
FRII opened at C$1.29 on Monday. Freshii has a 1-year low of C$1.02 and a 1-year high of C$3.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.36. The company has a market cap of $44.37 million and a P/E ratio of -92.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.72.
Freshii Company Profile
