Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) Stock Holdings Raised by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) by 46.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FMS. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 7,437 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 4,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 10,148 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,703,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 245,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,038,000 after buying an additional 35,188 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 48,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 3,791 shares during the period. 1.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. alerts:

FMS opened at $42.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.33. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. has a 1-year low of $29.17 and a 1-year high of $44.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.10.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 10.06%. On average, research analysts predict that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

FMS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.10.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.