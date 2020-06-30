Franklin FTSE Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:FLSA) Shares Acquired by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:FLSA) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,566 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,231 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 27.57% of Franklin FTSE Saudi Arabia ETF worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FLSA opened at $22.85 on Tuesday. Franklin FTSE Saudi Arabia ETF has a 1-year low of $17.70 and a 1-year high of $28.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.01.

