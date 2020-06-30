Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs (NYSE:FTAI) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs (NYSE:FTAI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC is engaged in the owning and acquisition of infrastructure and equipment for leasing. Its segments include Aviation Leasing, Offshore Energy, Shipping Containers, Jefferson Terminal and Railroad. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC is based in New York, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on FTAI. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.66.

Shares of FTAI stock opened at $12.31 on Monday. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs has a 12-month low of $3.69 and a 12-month high of $21.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.33 and a 200-day moving average of $14.41.

Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs (NYSE:FTAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.15). Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs had a net margin of 37.66% and a return on equity of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $112.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs news, major shareholder Washington State Investment Bo acquired 56,400 shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.81 per share, for a total transaction of $384,084.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,488,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,618,584.99. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs during the 1st quarter worth about $465,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 80,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 16,675 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,715,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,300,000 after purchasing an additional 551,701 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,915,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,908,000 after purchasing an additional 212,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

About Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates in six segments: Aviation Leasing, Offshore Energy, Shipping Containers, Jefferson Terminal, Railroad, and Ports and Terminals.

