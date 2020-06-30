Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fluidigm Corporation operates as a biotech tools company that creates microfluidic-based chips and instrumentation for biological research. Products offered by the Company include BioMark HD System- a real time PCR; EP1 system for SNP genotyping; Access Array System-an Integrated Fluidic Circuit (IFC); TOPAZ system for protein crystallography; Dynamic Array integrated fluidic circuits (IFCs); and Access Array Assay Design Services. The Company’s products find its application in Gene Expression, Single-Cell Gene Expression, SNP Genotyping, Targeted Resequencing, Sample Quantitation, Copy Number Variation and Protein Crystallization. Fluidigm Corporation is based in San Francisco, California. “

Get Fluidigm alerts:

NASDAQ FLDM opened at $4.10 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.21 and its 200-day moving average is $3.37. Fluidigm has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $12.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $261.61 million, a P/E ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 2.02.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). Fluidigm had a negative net margin of 48.20% and a negative return on equity of 23.20%. The business had revenue of $27.62 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Fluidigm will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLDM. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Fluidigm during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,188,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Fluidigm by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,271,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411,413 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Fluidigm during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,905,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Fluidigm during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,777,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Fluidigm by 3,506.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,021,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 992,781 shares during the period. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fluidigm

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research in the United States and Europe. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow.

Recommended Story: Back-End Load

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fluidigm (FLDM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fluidigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluidigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.