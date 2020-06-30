Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.69

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.69 and traded as low as $11.43. Flexsteel Industries shares last traded at $13.01, with a volume of 949,200 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Flexsteel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

Get Flexsteel Industries alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.54 and its 200-day moving average is $13.69. The company has a market cap of $104.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.32.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Flexsteel Industries had a negative net margin of 5.22% and a negative return on equity of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $98.82 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%.

In other Flexsteel Industries news, CFO Derek P. Schmidt purchased 2,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.86 per share, for a total transaction of $33,445.20. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 25,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,287.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew Kaness purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.80 per share, with a total value of $88,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,361.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 60,946 shares of company stock worth $646,944 in the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Flexsteel Industries by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Flexsteel Industries by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries in the 1st quarter worth $128,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries in the 1st quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries in the 1st quarter worth $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

About Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS)

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, and markets residential and contract upholstered and wood furniture products in the United States. It offers its products for use in home, hotel, healthcare, recreational vehicle, marine, and office applications. The company distributes its products through its sales force and independent representatives.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Flexsteel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexsteel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.