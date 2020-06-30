FlexShares STOXX US ESG Impact Index Fund (NASDAQ:ESG) Stock Price Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $73.16

FlexShares STOXX US ESG Impact Index Fund (NASDAQ:ESG) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.16 and traded as high as $74.28. FlexShares STOXX US ESG Impact Index Fund shares last traded at $72.45, with a volume of 1,100 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.45.

Get FlexShares STOXX US ESG Impact Index Fund alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ESG. First United Bank Trust purchased a new position in FlexShares STOXX US ESG Impact Index Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $660,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in FlexShares STOXX US ESG Impact Index Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in FlexShares STOXX US ESG Impact Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $274,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in FlexShares STOXX US ESG Impact Index Fund by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 39,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in FlexShares STOXX US ESG Impact Index Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000.

Eastern Star Gas Limited is engaged in the exploration for oil and gas, development and production of natural gas, and production of electricity from a gas fired power station. The Company’s principal activity, the Narrabri Coal Seam Gas Project, is located in Petroleum Exploration Licence 238 adjacent to the township of Narrabri in the state of New South Wales Australia.

Recommended Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares STOXX US ESG Impact Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares STOXX US ESG Impact Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.