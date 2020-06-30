Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FPRX) Holdings Decreased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FPRX) by 58.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 29,990 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Five Prime Therapeutics were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BVF Inc. IL increased its holdings in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 7,783,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,724,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017,833 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,761,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,087,000 after buying an additional 427,080 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 515,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after buying an additional 50,227 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 226.7% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 449,403 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after buying an additional 311,832 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 198.0% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 361,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 240,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Five Prime Therapeutics alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FPRX. Wedbush raised Five Prime Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. BidaskClub raised Five Prime Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Five Prime Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

In other Five Prime Therapeutics news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 293,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.10 per share, with a total value of $1,203,706.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:FPRX opened at $6.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 2.95. Five Prime Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $1.75 and a 1-year high of $7.25. The company has a current ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.17.

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 million. Five Prime Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 72.79% and a negative net margin of 679.63%. Equities analysts forecast that Five Prime Therapeutics Inc will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Five Prime Therapeutics Company Profile

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.

Recommended Story: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FPRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Prime Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Prime Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.