FIRSTGROUP/ADR (OTCMKTS:FGROY) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FIRSTGROUP/ADR (OTCMKTS:FGROY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FirstGroup Plc provides passenger transport services primarily in the UK and North America. The company’s operating divisions consists of First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, UK Bus and UK Rail. First Student division provides student transportation with a fleet of yellow school buses. First Transit division provides transit management and contracting, managing public transport systems. Greyhound division is a national provider of scheduled intercity coach transportation services. UK Bus division serves a number of communities. UK Rail division operates passenger rail networks. FirstGroup Plc is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom. “

Get FIRSTGROUP/ADR alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on FGROY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded FIRSTGROUP/ADR from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. HSBC raised FIRSTGROUP/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded FIRSTGROUP/ADR from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine raised FIRSTGROUP/ADR from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating on shares of FIRSTGROUP/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

FIRSTGROUP/ADR stock opened at $0.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80. FIRSTGROUP/ADR has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $1.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.17.

FIRSTGROUP/ADR Company Profile

FirstGroup Plc engages in the provision of passenger transport services. It operates through the following segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment provides transportation among students in North America. The First Transit segment offers public transit management and contracting services in North America.

See Also: Different Types of Derivatives

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FIRSTGROUP/ADR (FGROY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FIRSTGROUP/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIRSTGROUP/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.