First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.94

First US Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FUSB)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.94 and traded as low as $6.81. First US Bancshares shares last traded at $6.81, with a volume of 2,300 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FUSB shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of First US Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First US Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th.

The firm has a market cap of $41.84 million, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.94.

First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.18 million during the quarter. First US Bancshares had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 4.97%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of First US Bancshares by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of First US Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of First US Bancshares by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 82,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of First US Bancshares by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 163,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 19,695 shares during the period. 18.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB)

First US Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First US Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits.

