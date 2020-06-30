FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.63.

FEYE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of FireEye from $17.00 to $12.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of FireEye from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of FireEye in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of FireEye in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th.

Get FireEye alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FEYE. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of FireEye by 34.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 17,972,120 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $190,145,000 after buying an additional 4,599,110 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of FireEye during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,499,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of FireEye by 57.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,454,006 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $36,543,000 after buying an additional 1,255,570 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FireEye during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,084,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of FireEye by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,591,271 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $92,424,000 after buying an additional 614,683 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FEYE stock opened at $12.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 1.04. FireEye has a twelve month low of $7.54 and a twelve month high of $18.34.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information security company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $224.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.65 million. FireEye had a negative net margin of 28.60% and a negative return on equity of 18.26%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FireEye will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

FireEye Company Profile

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

Featured Story: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for FireEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FireEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.