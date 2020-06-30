FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.63.
FEYE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of FireEye from $17.00 to $12.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of FireEye from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of FireEye in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of FireEye in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FEYE. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of FireEye by 34.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 17,972,120 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $190,145,000 after buying an additional 4,599,110 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of FireEye during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,499,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of FireEye by 57.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,454,006 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $36,543,000 after buying an additional 1,255,570 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FireEye during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,084,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of FireEye by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,591,271 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $92,424,000 after buying an additional 614,683 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.
FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information security company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $224.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.65 million. FireEye had a negative net margin of 28.60% and a negative return on equity of 18.26%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FireEye will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.
FireEye Company Profile
FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.
