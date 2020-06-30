FinnCap Reaffirms Corporate Rating for D4t4 Solutions (LON:D4T4)

D4t4 Solutions (LON:D4T4)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating restated by research analysts at FinnCap in a research note issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

D4t4 Solutions stock opened at GBX 232.50 ($2.86) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 210.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 193.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.60 million and a P/E ratio of 28.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.00. D4t4 Solutions has a one year low of GBX 116 ($1.43) and a one year high of GBX 310 ($3.81).

D4t4 Solutions Company Profile

D4t4 Solutions Plc provides data collection, management, and analytics solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Licence Sales, Project Work, and Recurring Revenues. It offers Celebrus, a customer data platform software product that captures customer data from various digital channels to deliver artificial intelligence, customer insight and analytics, personalization, decisioning, and customer relationship management.

