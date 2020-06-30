Filtronic’s (FTC) “Corporate” Rating Reiterated at FinnCap

Filtronic (LON:FTC)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reissued by equities research analysts at FinnCap in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
LON FTC opened at GBX 8.25 ($0.10) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 8.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 8.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.51. Filtronic has a 12-month low of GBX 5 ($0.06) and a 12-month high of GBX 11.85 ($0.15). The firm has a market capitalization of $17.12 million and a P/E ratio of -8.25.
Filtronic Company Profile
Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?
Receive News & Ratings for Filtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Filtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.