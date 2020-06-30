Filtronic (LON:FTC) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.72

Filtronic Plc (LON:FTC) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.72 and traded as low as $8.00. Filtronic shares last traded at $8.01, with a volume of 61,000 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 8.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 8.72. The stock has a market cap of $17.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.01.

About Filtronic (LON:FTC)

Filtronic plc designs and manufactures customized radio frequency, microwave, and millimeter wave components and subsystems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Filtronic Wireless and Filtronic Broadband. It offers E-band and V-band transceiver modules; GaN amplifiers, including point-to-point backhaul radio links and power amplifiers; microwave and millimeter-wave filters and diplexers; E-band power amplifiers; and ultra-high capacity data links.

