Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Falcon Minerals Corporation own and acquire oil-weighted minerals. The company owns mineral, royalty and over-riding royalty interests primarily in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County and Gonzales County Texas. Falcon Minerals Corporation, formerly named Osprey Energy Acquisition Corp., is based in San Diego, California. “

Several other research firms have also commented on FLMN. ValuEngine raised Falcon Minerals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Falcon Minerals from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Northland Securities lowered Falcon Minerals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Falcon Minerals from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Falcon Minerals has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.47.

FLMN stock opened at $3.10 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.97. The stock has a market cap of $313.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.52. Falcon Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $8.82. The company has a quick ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $13.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.23 million. Falcon Minerals had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 18.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Falcon Minerals will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Falcon Minerals’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

In other news, Director Brian L. Frank bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.41 per share, for a total transaction of $96,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 277,212 shares in the company, valued at $668,080.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 394.2% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 786,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 627,399 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 488.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 717,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,066,000 after acquiring an additional 595,568 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 7.1% in the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 4,304,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,255,000 after acquiring an additional 286,477 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 38.8% in the first quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 806,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 225,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at $1,468,000. Institutional investors own 34.87% of the company’s stock.

Falcon Minerals Company Profile

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 68,000 gross unit acres in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia that is prospective for the Marcellus Shale.

