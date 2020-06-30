Falcon Minerals Corp (NASDAQ:FLMN) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals Corp (NASDAQ:FLMN) by 88.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 272,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,154,114 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Falcon Minerals were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLMN. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 394.2% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 786,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 627,399 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Falcon Minerals by 488.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 717,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,066,000 after purchasing an additional 595,568 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Falcon Minerals by 38.8% during the first quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 806,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 225,376 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Falcon Minerals during the fourth quarter worth $1,468,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Falcon Minerals by 1,561.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 211,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 198,404 shares during the last quarter. 34.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FLMN. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Falcon Minerals from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Falcon Minerals from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.47.

FLMN stock opened at $3.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a current ratio of 5.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.52. Falcon Minerals Corp has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $8.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.97.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $13.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.23 million. Falcon Minerals had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 4.50%. As a group, analysts predict that Falcon Minerals Corp will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.26%.

In other Falcon Minerals news, Director Brian L. Frank purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.41 per share, with a total value of $96,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 277,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,080.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 68,000 gross unit acres in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia that is prospective for the Marcellus Shale.

