FairFX Group (LON:EQLS) Given “Buy” Rating at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their buy rating on shares of FairFX Group (LON:EQLS) in a report published on Monday morning, Digital Look reports.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.86. FairFX Group has a 12 month low of GBX 11.90 ($0.15) and a 12 month high of GBX 131.95 ($1.62). The stock has a market capitalization of $55.37 million and a P/E ratio of 25.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 28.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 45.71.
About FairFX Group
Featured Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for FairFX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FairFX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.