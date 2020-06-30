FairFX Group (LON:EQLS) Given “Buy” Rating at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their buy rating on shares of FairFX Group (LON:EQLS) in a report published on Monday morning, Digital Look reports.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.86. FairFX Group has a 12 month low of GBX 11.90 ($0.15) and a 12 month high of GBX 131.95 ($1.62). The stock has a market capitalization of $55.37 million and a P/E ratio of 25.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 28.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 45.71.

About FairFX Group

FairFX Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides foreign exchange payment services to private clients and corporations through prepaid currency cards, travel cash, and international money transfers in the United Kingdom. The company operates a cloud-based peer-to-peer payments platform that enables personal and business customers to make multi-currency payments in a range of currencies, and across a range of FX products through an integrated system.

