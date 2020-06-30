Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares (TSE:FFH) Given New C$580.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares (TSE:FFH) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from C$530.00 to C$580.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

FFH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares from C$800.00 to C$500.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares from C$600.00 to C$450.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th.

TSE:FFH opened at C$417.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$394.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$494.38. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares has a 52 week low of C$319.37 and a 52 week high of C$648.59. The company has a market cap of $11.59 billion and a PE ratio of -160.63.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares (TSE:FFH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported C($63.60) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($68.38) by C$4.78. The firm had revenue of C$4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.62 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares will post 44.860003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Subordinate Voting Shares

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company also underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance; develops, produces, markets, and distributes television programs; and franchises, owns, and operates dining restaurants and holiday resorts.

